Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$7.29 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The company has a market cap of C$716.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.70.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The business had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8988903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

