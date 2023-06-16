S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 34.4% in May

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SANW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 18,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,606. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 181.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

