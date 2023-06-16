Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. 451,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,667,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. Analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 in the last ninety days. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

