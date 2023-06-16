Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 53 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $21.67 on Friday, reaching $2,519.04. 72,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,447. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,570.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,490.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.