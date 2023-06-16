Symmetry Partners LLC Has $46.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.85. 201,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,706. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

