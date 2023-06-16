Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,645,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,167,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,434,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS remained flat at $48.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

