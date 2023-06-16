Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 28,511 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $67,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:USMV traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,403 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

