Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,172,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 14,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,248. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

