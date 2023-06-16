Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.30. 147,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

