Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -164.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,513. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

