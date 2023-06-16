Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 171,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.74. 826,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,507. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.63. The company has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

