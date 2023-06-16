Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.37. 903,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.21. Synopsys has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

