Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

