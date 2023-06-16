Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. 264,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,097. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

