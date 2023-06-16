Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

Target stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

