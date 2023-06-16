Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $167,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,006 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,091.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.51. 453,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,475. The firm has a market cap of $496.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.