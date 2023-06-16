Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 154,249 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £40.24 million, a P/E ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.59.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

