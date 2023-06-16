Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $22.35. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 5,394 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

