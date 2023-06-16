TD Securities Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

