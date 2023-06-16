Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.30 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TDY opened at $409.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.15. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.