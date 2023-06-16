Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.14.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.