Terra 1-Day Volume Tops $24.32 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Terra has a market cap of $172.43 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 293,428,029 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

