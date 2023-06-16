Terra Classic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.80 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $546.17 million and approximately $67.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002243 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002812 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,784,942,791 coins and its circulating supply is 5,846,798,442,487 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

