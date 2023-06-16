Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $553.17 million and approximately $67.22 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002283 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002883 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,790,489,204 coins and its circulating supply is 5,846,650,020,894 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

