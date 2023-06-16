Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $542.80 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $542.80 million and $60.21 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002805 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,775,237,207 coins and its circulating supply is 5,846,657,267,114 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

