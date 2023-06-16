TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.56 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $120.82 million and $5.56 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,950,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,663,461 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

