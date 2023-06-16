Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 37603456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

