Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.95 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.12). Approximately 470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.02.

Tetragon Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12,571.43%.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

