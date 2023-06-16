Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,718 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327,471 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 985,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,903,000 after buying an additional 3,486,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

