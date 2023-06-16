Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.10. 1,909,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,109. The stock has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.