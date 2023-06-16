Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.00.
Thales Price Performance
THLLY stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Thales has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.
Thales Increases Dividend
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.
