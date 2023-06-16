The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $100,210.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ TBBK opened at $35.79 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.46.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
