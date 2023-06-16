The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $100,210.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $35.79 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.