The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Buckle makes up 8.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $33.92 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

