The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $292.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 304.95 ($3.82), with a volume of 48444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.82).

The Character Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.85. The company has a market capitalization of £58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Character Group Company Profile

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($60,488.68). In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of The Character Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £48,342.55 ($60,488.68). Also, insider Carmel Warren purchased 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.32 ($6,254.15). 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

