The Character Group (LON:CCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $292.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 304.95 ($3.82), with a volume of 48444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.82).
The Character Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.85. The company has a market capitalization of £58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.
The Character Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,000.00%.
The Character Group Company Profile
The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.
