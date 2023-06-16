The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.54 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

