The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115,488. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

