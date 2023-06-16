The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

The Coretec Group stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 281,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,851. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

