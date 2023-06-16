The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 9th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 2.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,723. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.