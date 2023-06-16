The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

