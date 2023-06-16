The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Oncology Institute
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOIIW)
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.