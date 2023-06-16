The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.95

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 3383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.70) to GBX 810 ($10.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
