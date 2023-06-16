The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

