The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

St. Joe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JOE stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Stories

