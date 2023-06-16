The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Scott A. Hallam Sells 14,388 Shares of Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

