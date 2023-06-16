Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.29. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$118.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.87 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0233484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

