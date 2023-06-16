Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $202.49 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,175,490,980 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem."

