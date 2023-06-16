Theta Fuel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.13 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $197.07 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,174,994,686 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

