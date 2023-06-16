Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0176

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $175.61 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,596.02 or 0.99952087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01801464 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $14,726,089.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

