Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $179.24 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Threshold has a market cap of $179.24 million and $6.98 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01801464 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $14,726,089.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

