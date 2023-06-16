Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $155,758.42 and $12,779.82 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00090889 USD and is down -13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $14,732.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

