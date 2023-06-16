thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.2 %

TKAMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 9,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

